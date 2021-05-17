Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 998 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,405 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,715,000 after purchasing an additional 157,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,671,000 after purchasing an additional 155,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,801,052 shares of company stock valued at $125,864,368. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.14. 8,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,742. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 141.99%.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

