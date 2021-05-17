Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE traded down $4.46 on Monday, hitting $379.54. 5,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,471. The company has a 50 day moving average of $377.49 and a 200-day moving average of $313.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $130.51 and a 12-month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

