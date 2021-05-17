Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will post $22.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.96 million and the highest is $22.68 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $18.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $89.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.08 million to $92.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $100.74 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $109.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,374,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,660,000 after acquiring an additional 306,245 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after acquiring an additional 232,299 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 141,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,521,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHCT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 93,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.24. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.18%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.