Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 2,141.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 33,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHCT opened at $47.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 97.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

