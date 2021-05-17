Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives $71.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVLT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.31. 1,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,767. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $72.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average of $59.45.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.