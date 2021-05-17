Comparing Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold 18.40% 3.76% 2.77% Braveheart Resources N/A -342.95% -30.96%

Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Braveheart Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold $617.80 million 3.27 $80.59 million $0.04 278.00 Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eldorado Gold and Braveheart Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 2 4 4 0 2.20 Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus price target of $15.05, suggesting a potential upside of 35.34%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Braveheart Resources on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as 80.5% interest in the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc. and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc. in November 2014. Braveheart Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

