Comparing Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) & Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Cincinnati Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Columbia Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp 11.48% 5.06% 0.76% Columbia Financial 15.57% 5.49% 0.64%

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Columbia Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $11.48 million 3.59 $800,000.00 N/A N/A Columbia Financial $292.72 million 6.67 $54.72 million $0.48 37.46

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Columbia Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cincinnati Bancorp and Columbia Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Columbia Financial has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 24.92%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction and land loans, as well as invests in securities, which consist of mortgage-backed securities. It operates full-service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill in Ohio, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services, including remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 full-service banking offices in twelve of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.