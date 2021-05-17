Compass Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Compass Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 799,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,175,000 after purchasing an additional 257,708 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $59.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.58. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $58.11 and a twelve month high of $62.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.