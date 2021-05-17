Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Raised to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $712.00.

CMPGY stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.31. 328,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

