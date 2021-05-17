Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Up 6.6%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s share price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $5.99. 50,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,710,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 14.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

