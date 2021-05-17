Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 24,517 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.15% of Global Payments worth $89,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $8,423,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $198.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.03 and a 200 day moving average of $198.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 118.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

