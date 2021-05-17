Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 82,610 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,237,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,610 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $99,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $83.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

