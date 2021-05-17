Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 82,610 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,237,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,610 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $99,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $83.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $100.26.
Booz Allen Hamilton Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
Further Reading: Google Finance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).
Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.