Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $82,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $438.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.24 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $427.52 and its 200 day moving average is $410.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Several research firms have commented on ROP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.