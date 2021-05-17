Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 175,409 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,828,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175,409 shares during the period. Diodes makes up 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Diodes were worth $146,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter worth $66,319,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 8.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 21.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,334,000 after purchasing an additional 68,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 10.0% in the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 26,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

DIOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $184,605.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $250,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,056.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,246 shares of company stock worth $19,257,493. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD opened at $71.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.46.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.