Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 43,983 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,983 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises approximately 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.35% of Synopsys worth $131,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys stock opened at $239.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.05. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $151.52 and a one year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.
Synopsys Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.