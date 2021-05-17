Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 43,983 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,983 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises approximately 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.35% of Synopsys worth $131,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys stock opened at $239.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.05. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $151.52 and a one year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.