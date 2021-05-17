Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.775 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Consolidated Edison has a payout ratio of 72.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.5%.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $78.97 on Monday. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.