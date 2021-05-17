Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases New Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $300,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $223,206,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $186,139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $163,611,000.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIRC. Truist cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $44.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $46.98.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.