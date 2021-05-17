Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CTTAY. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CTTAY opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.