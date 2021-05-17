Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) SVP Pat Bent Sells 7,313 Shares

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Continental Resources stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,267. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $32.51.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.65.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

