Contrasting Asana (NYSE:ASAN) & Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asana and Opera’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Opera $334.86 million 3.64 $57.90 million $0.55 18.56

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than Asana.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Asana and Opera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 1 4 8 0 2.54 Opera 0 0 4 0 3.00

Asana currently has a consensus target price of $34.58, indicating a potential upside of 17.59%. Opera has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 24.88%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Opera is more favorable than Asana.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Asana and Opera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana N/A N/A N/A Opera 47.21% 3.48% 3.10%

Summary

Opera beats Asana on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asana

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app. It operates in India, Ireland, Kenya, Russia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. As of January 13, 2021, Opera Limited (NasdaqGS : OPRA) operates as subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

