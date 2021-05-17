Convergence Price Hits $0.0752 on Top Exchanges (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Convergence has a market cap of $47.24 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Convergence has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0752 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00086377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00020409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded 107,123.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $507.43 or 0.01136957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00115087 BTC.

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 628,004,574 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

