Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.900-2.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.20 billion-$17.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.37 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of CORE traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.78. 195,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,573. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.38.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

