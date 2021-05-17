Cormark Comments on Auto Prop Reit’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued on Friday, May 14th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$19.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.43 million.
Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.