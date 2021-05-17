Corporación América Airports (CAAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.43. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. On average, analysts expect Corporación América Airports to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CAAP opened at $5.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $928.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 3.19. Corporación América Airports has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

