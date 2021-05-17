Cortex Price Tops $0.27 (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $68.62 million and approximately $10.73 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00085036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00022670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.44 or 0.01238387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00064485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00114530 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.