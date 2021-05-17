Cosmos (ATOM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.03 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and approximately $1.03 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $22.75 or 0.00051817 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,182.90 or 1.00617193 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011715 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.00188296 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000953 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004689 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,551,866 coins and its circulating supply is 210,767,263 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

