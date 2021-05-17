Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,138 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $41,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 600.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 80,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,064,000 after acquiring an additional 68,791 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,361 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,083 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $383.62. 40,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,733. The stock has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $367.28 and a 200 day moving average of $362.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.92.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

