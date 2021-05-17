Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $410.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $375.00 to $410.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $389.92.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $384.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

