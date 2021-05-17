Cowa LLC Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 128.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $445,602,000 after acquiring an additional 148,731 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $434,245,000 after buying an additional 743,197 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,066,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after buying an additional 2,956,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $123,291,000 after buying an additional 114,481 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $62.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

