Cowa LLC Has $129,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 160.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $68.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $79.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

