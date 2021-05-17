Cowa LLC Increases Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.4% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ET. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of ET opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.10 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 42.07%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

