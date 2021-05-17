Cowa LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,305. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $26.37 on Monday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.329 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,300.00%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

