CPChain Price Tops $0.0099 on Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One CPChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and $348,966.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 48.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.75 or 0.00692267 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005537 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00018130 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $839.05 or 0.01869182 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000685 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

