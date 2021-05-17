Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AppLovin from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Shares of APP stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

