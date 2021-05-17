Credit Suisse Group Increases MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $68.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MetLife from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.79.

MET opened at $65.90 on Thursday. MetLife has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.42%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,248.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

