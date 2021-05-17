Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Gap Down to $91.82

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $91.82, but opened at $89.39. Cree shares last traded at $88.90, with a volume of 1,047 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CREE shares. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Cree by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,663,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,044,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cree by 19.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,871,934 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $202,412,000 after buying an additional 307,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cree by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,163 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $155,508,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cree by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,408 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $105,254,000 after buying an additional 96,091 shares in the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

