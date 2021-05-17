Critical Analysis: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) versus Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PermRock Royalty Trust and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 51.30%. Given PermRock Royalty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PermRock Royalty Trust is more favorable than Sow Good.

Risk and Volatility

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Sow Good’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $10.44 million 7.18 $8.84 million N/A N/A Sow Good $470,000.00 28.32 $4.13 million N/A N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 18.25% 3.61% 3.56% Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Sow Good on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Sow Good

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.