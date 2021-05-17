Critical Contrast: Fisker (NYSE:FSR) vs. Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for Fisker and Churchill Capital Corp II, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fisker
|1
|2
|7
|0
|2.60
|Churchill Capital Corp II
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
Institutional and Insider Ownership
66.7% of Churchill Capital Corp II shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
Fisker has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Churchill Capital Corp II has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Fisker and Churchill Capital Corp II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fisker
|N/A
|26.40%
|0.23%
|Churchill Capital Corp II
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Fisker and Churchill Capital Corp II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fisker
|N/A
|N/A
|$8.81 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Churchill Capital Corp II
|N/A
|N/A
|$4.69 million
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Fisker beats Churchill Capital Corp II on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
Fisker Company Profile
Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.
Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile
Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
