Critical Survey: Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) and Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) and Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nordea Bank Abp and Intercorp Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordea Bank Abp 0 1 6 0 2.86 Intercorp Financial Services 1 3 1 0 2.00

Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus target price of $32.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.57%. Given Intercorp Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intercorp Financial Services is more favorable than Nordea Bank Abp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and Intercorp Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordea Bank Abp $11.65 billion 3.71 $1.73 billion N/A N/A Intercorp Financial Services $1.39 billion 2.46 $431.95 million $3.91 7.64

Nordea Bank Abp has higher revenue and earnings than Intercorp Financial Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nordea Bank Abp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Intercorp Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and Intercorp Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordea Bank Abp 21.75% 7.15% 0.39% Intercorp Financial Services 8.64% 16.98% 1.84%

Dividends

Nordea Bank Abp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Intercorp Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intercorp Financial Services pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Nordea Bank Abp beats Intercorp Financial Services on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment provides payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and finance solutions to corporate and personal customers. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment offers financing, cash management and payment, investment banking, and securities services, as well as capital market products to corporate and institutional customers. The Asset and Wealth Management segment provides investment, savings, and risk management solutions to high net worth individuals and institutional investors. This segment also offers life and pensions products and services. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking products, including consumer, payroll deduction, cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, mortgage, and other consumer loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, it provides corporate, medium-size business, and small business banking services; and commercial banking products, which include commercial real estate, vehicles, machinery and other goods, cash management, trade finance, and electronic factoring products. Further, it offers treasury and institutional banking, as well as securitization services. Additionally, the company provides annuities and conventional life insurance, and other retail insurance products; financial planning and mutual fund services; brokerage and investment management services; and financial advisory services for equities, fixed income, structured products, alternative investments, and managed accounts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 215 financial stores and 1,640 ATMs. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is a subsidiary of Intercorp PerÃº Ltd.

