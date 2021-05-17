Critical Survey: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) versus PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and PHX Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% PHX Minerals -78.94% 3.78% 2.36%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sow Good and PHX Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A PHX Minerals 0 1 3 0 2.75

PHX Minerals has a consensus price target of $2.82, indicating a potential downside of 7.65%. Given PHX Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Sow Good.

Risk and Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHX Minerals has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of PHX Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of PHX Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and PHX Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 28.32 $4.13 million N/A N/A PHX Minerals $28.97 million 3.20 -$23.95 million $0.05 61.00

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PHX Minerals.

Summary

PHX Minerals beats Sow Good on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

