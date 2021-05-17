Crypto Sports Market Capitalization Hits $796,677.46 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $796,677.46 and $628.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000659 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.