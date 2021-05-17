CryptoAds Marketplace Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.00 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can now be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market cap of $499,312.90 and $10.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00088550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.42 or 0.00465943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.08 or 0.00228212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.99 or 0.01321238 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00042611 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange

