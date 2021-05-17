Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.41.

EXPE opened at $171.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.86 and a 12-month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

