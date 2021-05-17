Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 34,065 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,065 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $51.80 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.