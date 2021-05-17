Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Evergy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Evergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in Evergy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Evergy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Evergy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

