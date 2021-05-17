Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 6,718 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 997,344 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,319,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

GPN opened at $198.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

