CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its price objective reduced by Barrington Research from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CURI. Bank of America initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $1,642,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

