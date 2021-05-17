CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Position Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.63.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

