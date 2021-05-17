CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Lifted by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,604 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $84.62. 52,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,882,842. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $87.18. The company has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $72.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

