D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $32,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.60. 63,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,059,990. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on KHC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

